Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake stuck in open position

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake is stuck in the open position.

Chesapeake dispatch says there was a call received about the situation just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what may have caused the bridge to get stuck open.

VDOT said motorists could expect delays on U.S. Route 13 due to an “incident.” Officials in Chesapeake said it is stuck due to a mechanical issue.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) says Route 57 will detour via the High Rise Bridge and riders can expect some delays due to the extended trip. HRT says only the stop at Military Highway and Shell Road will be missed as a result of the detour.

