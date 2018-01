CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A gas leak has shut down traffic on Jefferson Davis Highway Friday evening.

Lanes will be closed in both directions for about eight hours, between Merriwood Road and Sherbourne Road, according to a release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

