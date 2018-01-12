Flying Squirrels installing new netting behind home plate and dugouts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fan safety has been a growing topic of concern across the country for the sport of baseball, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are taking action to insure their visitors get the best experience possible while keeping them out of harm’s way with new netting around the Diamond.

The viewer friendly netting will stretch from behind home plate to the ends of each dugout, an extension from a season ago where the netting ended at the start of each dugout. Not only will there be an extension of the netting, but new equipment will also prevent any foul balls or rogue baseball bats from ricocheting over the nets and into the stands.

The new nets aren’t the only additions for safety purposes either. Player safety is also getting improvements with new padding behind home plate and on the outside wall to limit the injuries that may occur for aggressive play.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels open the 2018 season at home on April, 13th.