Family of 5-year-old on life support at CHKD prays for a miracle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old Isle of Wight boy remains on life support Friday night.

Alexander Levi Robertson has swelling to his brain. Doctors say when that swelling goes down they will be able to see how much damage was done.

“It’s very surreal,” said family friend Benjamin Asbury. “I feel like we are in a nightmare that we aren’t going to wake up from.”

For the past five days, Robertson’s family has been gathered around his hospital bed at CHKD.

“It is very gut-wrenching,” added family friend Nathan Forrest. “It eats my guts alive. It is hard to take.”

Levi suffered a severe brain injury Monday. Isle of Wight deputies say his mother, 32-year-old Jaye Handley, beat him with a shoe and slammed his head into the floor.

“I never would have even in my wildest dreams thought she was even capable of the things that they are telling me,” Asbury said.

Family members say Levi was a great kid, very smart, and always had a smile on his face.

“What happened to him shouldn’t have happened,” Forrest added.

“You see things like this on the news all the time and you’re standing there and it’s your own circle,” Asbury added. “It’s like this can’t be happening.”

On Thursday night, deputies arrested Hadley’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, and charged him with child neglect.

The family continues to pray for a miracle, that Levi will recover.

“They are giving him a 20 percent chance to live,” Forrest said. “One percent chance he will be a functioning child, but there is always hope.”

Family members have started a fund to help pay for medical bills.

Donations can be made at all Langley Federal Credit Unions under the name ‘Joshua Robertson, in care of Levi Robertson.’ When asking a teller or calling make sure to reference the Joshua Robertson from Waverly.

