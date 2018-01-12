Donations back name changes for Petersburg schools honoring Confederacy

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Petersburg City Schools has received a $20,000 donation to cover the costs of changing the names of three elementary schools that now bear the names of Confederate leaders.

The school board plans to vote next month on a proposal to change the names of the A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools.

A school spokeswoman said Friday that the school system received a $20,000 check on Thursday. That’s $2,000 more than the estimated cost of changing outdoor signs, replacing doormats and paying for other things to complete the name changes.

The spokeswoman said the donor wished to remain anonymous, but told her she felt called to make the donation for racial justice.

Additionally, the school system also received a $500 donation on Tuesday from Dr. Kenneth Lewis, who also pledged an additional $500 donation in the spring. On Wednesday, a citizen at our informational meeting pledged $200.

School officials said they didn’t expect to see such large donations.

