Dept. of Defense police chief charged for ‘lewd acts’ in Hanover parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 41-year-old Department of Defense police chief was recently charged with two counts of indecent exposure after he allegedly performed lewd acts in a parking lot in Hanover County.

Hanover County Sheriff’s representatives told 8News that Chad Tearne, the chief of police for the Defense of Logistics Agency in Chesterfield was recently charged in relation to an incident that happened in October.

The Defense of Logistics Agency is part of the Department of Defense.

Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened in a Kroger parking lot in the 9300 block of Atlee Road. At the time, they received complaints about a man doing “lewd acts” in the grocery store parking lot.

Officers investigated and after setting up surveillance, indicted Tearne.

Tearne is only now facing charges because the case had to go through a grand jury, which decided to press charges.

Tearne retired from the Air Force in October 2016 and has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Tearne is now out on a $1,600 secured bond. He will next appear in court Jan. 22.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.