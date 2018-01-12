Crime of the Week: Suspect sought in connection with fatal shooting

(WRIC) — Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in locating Devrick Gail. Mr. Gail is wanted by the Richmond Police Department for Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Devrick Gail is also known as Quan. He is a black male, approximately 5’ 06” tall, 180 pounds, with black hair that may be shaved, brown eyes and a dark complexion. Gail has a portrait of Jesus tattooed on his left shoulder and several other tattoos on his arms and face.

Gail is wanted for his connection to the fatal shooting of Davon Daniels that occurred on January 2 of this year. Police officers responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of Coalter Street, where they located the victim. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, where unfortunately his wounds proved to be fatal.

If you know where Devrick Gail is or have information about any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the Metro Richmond Area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. You can also submit your tip anonymously through the P3 app, available for download for Apple and Android devices. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @CrimestoppersRVA for more crimes and fugitives. Crime Stoppers wants to remind you that tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward and we don’t need to know who you are to know who they are.

