Charles City man killed in 2-vehicle crash in New Kent Co.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead Friday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the road, over-corrected and veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in New Kent County.

Police said that 47-year-old Charles City resident Gerald Adrian Wenn was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Virginia State Police said in a release that the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Route 249 and Route 613.

Police said the crash happened when Wenn’s Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 249 and ran off the road to the right. Police said the vehicle over-corrected, causing Wenn to lose control before veering into the westbound lane.

Once the vehicle entered the westbound lane, it was struck on the driver’s side door by a 2016 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Otherwise, the investigation remains under investigation.

