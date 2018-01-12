Aunt and uncle charged in death of Colonial Heights toddler

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A couple has been charged in the death of their 14-year-old nephew who was found dead inside a Colonial Heights home last January.

After a nearly year-long investigation, Damarcus and Winter Harvey were both indicted Tuesday, January 9 on one count each of felony child neglect. They were taken into custody Friday.

Their nephew, King Edward Harvey, was found unresponsive inside a home in the 100 block of Moore Avenue last January 24. Medical personnel on scene determined the toddler was deceased.

In July, police said they were still considering the case a death investigation, but a medical examiner told 8News that King Harvey’s death appeared to have been a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.