Amelia community hosting paper drive to help schools

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County community has organized a paper drive to help teachers and students during the school’s budget crisis.

In December, the school system closed for winter break a day early to save money. The Amelia County school system has already used most of its budget for the 2017-18 school year. The district has a hiring freeze in place along with a budget freeze for anything but essentials, which includes paper. The district said when the schools run out, there are no plans to order more.

Organizers want to fill an office building with paper, which they will then give Amelia County’s high school, middle school, and elementary school.

“Without paper, the teachers aren’t able to do their day to day jobs,” said Crystal Holmes, a parent and drive organizer. “I have a kindergartener this year. Brand new in school. She brings home ample amounts of paper in a day.”

Anyone interested in donating paper can do so from Jan. 13 through Jan. 24. There are several drop-off locations:

16520 Goodes Bridge Road, Amelia, Va. 23002

A+ Sunoco

Chula Junction

Laura Walsh at the County Administration office

7th Gear Auto Body

If you’d prefer to donate money for paper, an account is set up at Citizens Bank and Trust under the name ACPS Paper Drive.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.