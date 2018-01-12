Adopt a Furry Friend: Mr. White

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Mr. White.

The one and a half year old male pup has been previously been mistaken for a corgi because of his round, long body and short tail, but he is just a mix-breed dog.

Mr. White was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from the Danville Area Humane Society.

Anne Goddard with the Richmond SPCA says he is overall a happy and jolly pup. He also loves giving kisses and would be a suitable dog for a family.

If you’re interested in adopting Mr. White, call the adoption hotline at and 804-521-1307 and visit him at the shelter located at 2519 Hermitage Road.

