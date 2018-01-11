VCU’s Jonathan Williams Captures Senior Spotlight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –It is no question that the VCU Rams are the dominant division one basketball program in the area. There is so much more to this team, aside from their consistency within the Atlantic-10 conference. Jonathan Williams, a senior guard from Richmond, not only has been a staple to The Rams success on the court, but Williams has been a staple in the River City community. For the four years that Williams has played for the Rams, he has engaged in community events, giving back to his city.

Mike Rhoades, says that, “Williams has the edge, that VCU edge, he is your typical 804 guy, that brings a passion and love to the game, as well as to the community around him.”

In VCU’s 78-67 win over Duquesne, Justin Tillman and Williams teamed up, scoring a combined 26-second half points, and provided the punch to their team to capture that conference win. Williams is praised by his teammates and coaches for his determination and skill to consistently not only making the shots himself, but help set up his teammates for the baskets. A true leader both on and off the court, and of course, a humble Williams, will not take the credit for it.

As The rams travel to Dayton for another A-10 opponent, Coach Rhoades expects his team to bring forth the energy and excitement that we’ve seen from his rams inside the Siegel Center. The Flyers and Rams tip off 7:00 PM on Friday, January 12.