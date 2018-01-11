Tow truck driver shot and killed trying to repossess car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed while trying to repossess a car in Petersburg early Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to Lakewood Drive at South Crater Road just after midnight for reports of shots fired. They later found a man dead inside his tow truck in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive.

The victim, who was working for a towing service called River City Recovery, was later identified by co-workers as Allan Humphries.

Those co-workers said Humphries, who had worked for River City Recovery the past four years, was repossessing a car just after midnight when someone ended his life simply because he was doing his job.

“The only thing I could say when I got the call was oh my God, oh my God, I can’t even believe this has happened,” one of his co-workers said. “It just rips inside you because you know it could have been you. You could have been the one out there.”

Humphries’ co-worker said he was found dead in the driver’s seat of his tow truck. She adds while it’s an inherently dangerous job, drivers are trained to avoid confrontation. If they feel threatened, they’re supposed to leave the vehicle and drive away.

“I don’t believe that he probably had the chance, because that’s just the type of person,” Humphries’ co-worker said. “We all know him. We know he would just leave, so I really, truly in my own heart believe the man had no clue.”

Neighbors said Westwood is a quiet street and that the people who live in the home in front of where the shooting occurred just moved in last fall. They added that the couple’s young children would often ask neighbors for money, and said their parents were struggling.

Meanwhile, Petersburg Police haven’t released much information about the murder and no one answered the door when 8News knocked at the home where the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

