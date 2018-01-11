VIDEO: Suspects sought in armed home invasion, robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a home invasion and robbery earlier this month.

The alleged incident happened at roughly 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 1. A male victim reported that two unknown men knocked on his door in the 1700 block of North 24th Street and brandished a gun and forced their way into the residence.

The suspects then robbed the victim of cash and electronics before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound male in his early 30s. The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound male in his late 20s.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to call First Precinct Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-3395 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

