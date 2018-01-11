Sam’s Club in Eastern Henrico County to close this month

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart is abruptly closing some of its Sam’s Club stores nationwide, including a Richmond-area location.

A company spokesperson on Thursday announced on Twitter that, “after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Sam’s Club employees stand outside letting customers know it’s closed for the remainder of Thursday. The Laburnum Avenue location reopens Friday 10am-6pm, but permanently closes Friday, January 26. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/uwESXWcjB4 — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) January 11, 2018

8News has learned that the Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County will close its doors for good on January 26.

On Thursday, a notice was posted on the front door stating the store would be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, has not yet announced a collective list of stores that are closing. The company did, however, announce Thursday that they’re boosting their starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour as well as giving some employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus and expanding their maternity and parental leave benefits.

