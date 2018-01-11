RPD officer arrested in Fluvanna Co. after leading law enforcement in high-speed chase

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond City Police officer involved in a shooting back in December was recently arrested in Fluvanna County after officers say he led them in a high-speed vehicle pursuit.

Fluvanna County Sheriff’s representatives said that deputies tried to pull Officer Travis Dooley, of Burke Court in Palmyra after he was observed driving in excess of 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

After a short pursuit, Dooley was stopped in a store parking lot and arrested for reckless driving and felony eluding.

Deputies said the road he was pulled on — South Boston Road — was a two-lane road near a major subdivision.

Dooley is the same officer who shot a suspect who fired at him with an assault-style weapon on 4th Avenue in Richmond on Dec. 14.

PREVIOUS STORY: RPD: Man who shot at Richmond police with an assault-style rifle also charged in Chesterfield killing

Dooley has been a member of the Richmond Police Department since January 2014.

Richmond Police released a statement Thursday saying that Dooley was placed on leave without pay on Jan. 8. He was previously put on administrative leave pending an investigation and a report following the December shooting, as is usual in any officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

