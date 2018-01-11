Richmond urges residents to volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond is hosting a ceremony and several volunteer opportunities to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday on Monday, January 15, is also celebrated as a National Day of Service. Residents are encouraged to attend Richmond’s recognition ceremony, “In Pursuit of the Dream”, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Brookdale Imperial Plaza, located at 1717 Bellevue Avenue.

Invited guest speaker, Mayor Levar M. Stoney, will provide the keynote address. Other Richmond officials scheduled to attend include Richmond City Council President Chris Hilbert, Ms. Debbie Jackson, Interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Human Services and Melvin Carter, Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.

Additional activities will include a service learning exercise from 9 – 9:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteers, including Fort Lee service members, city employees, residents and members of various local community groups, will fan out across the city to engage in the following service projects: Bryan Park Floodplain Cleanup, Broad Rock Community Garden Improvements, Charles Gilpin Community Farm, Evergreen Cemetery Beautification (note: this runs from 9 a.m. – noon), and Leaf Raking/Bagging for disabled seniors.

For more information about this volunteer opportunity, contact Paul Manning at 646-6528.

