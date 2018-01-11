Prince George barricade suspect captured after 3.5 hour standoff

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is in custody Thursday after a three and a half hour standoff with police in Prince George County.

Police in the area said the incident began at 6:15 a.m. when police tried to execute a search warrant related to a criminal investigation in the 2200 block of Butler Branch Road.

When police entered the residence, they were approached by a man holding two guns.

Police retreated and began communications with the man. It soon became a barricade situation and assistance was requested from Virginia State Police.

Three and a half hours later, officers deployed a Taser hitting the suspect. The man shot once from a handgun after being hit by the Taser, however, nobody was injured.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Residents in the area were warned by police to use safety precautions during the standoff.

Charges are currently pending against the suspect, and the police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

