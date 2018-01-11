Parent of driver: Student hit by car at Midlothian High School

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A student was hit by a car at Midlothian High School Thursday morning, according to the parent of the driver.

While police have not confirmed any information, the father of the 16-year-old driver told 8News the student struck was not in a crosswalk and darted out into the street. The teen driver, who was heading to Clover Hill High School, apparently didn’t see the boy, who was running away from the school when he was hit, the father said.

The boy was transported to Chippenham Hospital. There’s no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

