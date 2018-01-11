New American Girl Doll celebrates STEM careers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest American Girl doll was created to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, for young girls.

Luciana Vega, a Chilean-American, is American Girl’s 2018 Girl of the Year.

American Girl is known for its historical dolls and books, but Luciana is modern. The character dreams of being the first person to walk on Mars. Her story was created with girls aged 6 to 12 in mind.

The doll and the first two books in her series debuted on New Year’s Day.

