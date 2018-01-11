Multiple Sam’s Club stores closing nationwide

(WRIC/WCMH) — Walmart is abruptly closing some of its Sam’s Club locations nationwide.

A company spokesperson on Thursday announced on Twitter that, “after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

8News is working to confirm if any of the Richmond-area stores will be impacted, however, the Laburnum Avenue location in Henrico County is no longer listed on the company’s website.

Shoppers who went to the location Thursday were greeted by a note hanging on the door saying the store would be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, has not announced which stores are closing. The company did, however, announce Thursday that they’re boosting their starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour as well as giving some employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus and expanding their maternity and parental leave benefits.

