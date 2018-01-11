Man fatally shot while trying to repossess car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed while trying to repossess a car in Petersburg early Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to Lakewood Drive at South Crater Road just after midnight for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in 3700 block of Westwood Drive.

The identity of the man is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The victim’s employer confirmed to 8News that the victim was attempting to repossess a vehicle when he was shot and killed.

Police say they are continuing to search for evidence and speaking to all potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

BREAKING: We are in Petersburg where a police presence is at the corner of Lakewood Ave and Westwood Ave just off of 301. Working to get more info @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/d17TzIKhCz — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) January 11, 2018

Update: Just witnessed what looked like an investigator enter this home on the corner of Westwood Ave. He stopped and put on white gloves before entering. Still waiting on info from Petersburg Police. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rTqQynf9fY — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) January 11, 2018

