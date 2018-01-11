Man arrested in connection with September bank robbery in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery that happened in the county in September.

Police said they arrested Brian C. Williams Jr. Wednesday after obtaining warrants for his arrest in November.

Williams is charged in relation to a robbery that happened at the Virginia Credit Union at 13025 Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21.

Police said Williams passed a note to a teller demanding money. While no weapons were shown during the incident, police say he claimed he had a gun.

After receiving cash, he fled on foot toward John Tyler Community College.

Williams was arrested Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident and is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Williams has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.