Former Richmond mayoral candidate, city councilman Baliles leaving City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond city councilman and mayoral candidate Jon Baliles announced Wednesday that he is leaving City Hall to ‘pursue other opportunities.’

“After a decade of working in City Hall to help make Richmond the great place we know it is, I have decided to pursue other opportunities and begin a new chapter in my life,” Baliles wrote on Facebook. “I am thankful to the Mayor for including me on his staff for his first year and am proud of the progress we made in focusing on core services that are the backbone of local government.

“I have made many friends throughout City Hall and the city workforce, and those friendships will continue. I will remain committed to making the City better and am always available to the Mayor and City Council for ideas to keep improving our city.”

Baliles did not elaborate on his future plans.

Baliles was part of the crowded field that ran for the mayor’s seat in 2016. Baliles withdrew from the race in early November and endorsed current mayor Levar Stoney.

In January 2017, Mayor Stoney announced Baliles as his Senior Policy Advisor of Innovation to help the mayor improve the efficiency and accountability of government operations, increase the city’s economic vitality and growth, and help chart a course for planning the future of our neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Before running for mayor, Baliles served as the city councilman for Richmond’s 1st District.

