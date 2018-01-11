Extensive water damage won’t deter mission for Guardians Hope Center in Chester

CHESTER Va, (WRIC) — Chris Lane, the founder of the Guardians Hope Center in Chester says water damage from a broken copper pipe won’t deter him from his mission of helping his Chesterfield neighbors.

Damage at the community outreach center is extensive. Sections of the ceiling have fallen to the floor. Carpets are ruined by standing water. Before the water rained down, renovations on the building were expected to be completed in the next few months.

Throwing away water-damaged items, Lane is undaunted.

“Spirit has big plans and we’re going to continue to move forward,” he said.

He started “Guardians” after his son was shot and killed in March 2015.

Lane’s ministry is committed to building sustainable communities in Chester. He says, “There’s such a need right in the backyard.”

A little water won’t stop him from trying to help.

