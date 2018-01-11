Capitol Police warn of busier than usual traffic for governor’s inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a day usually filled with a big crowd and a lot of pomp and circumstance. Gubernatorial inaugurations generally make travel more hectic than usual in downtown Richmond but Capitol police say this weekend may be the perfect storm to delay travelers trying to get around the area.

“Saturday morning it’s going to be a tough get, trying to get around Richmond,” said Virginia Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka.

Macenka says this weekend the Greater Richmond Convention Center will be hosting the Monument City Classic volleyball tournament which turned out to be a huge event last year.

“They are still from what I understand taking registration, so we don’t have any final numbers but last year’s event drew 300 teams almost,” said Macenka.

On top of the tournament, Macenka says this inauguration will be busier than usual because of the governor-elect himself.

“He is the first governor in literally a century to have graduated from VMI,” said Macenka.

The last was Westmoreland Davis, and as a result, Ralph Northam has invited the entire VMI core of cadets, about 1,500 of them, to march in the parade.

“Bottom line for us is there’s going to be roughly 3,300 people taking part in the parade and we need some place to stage them beforehand,” said Macenka.

About a dozen streets will be closed off from traffic.

Friday, January 12, Noon – Saturday, January 13, 6 p.m.

10th Street between Main and Bank Streets

Friday, January 12, 7 p.m. – Saturday, January 13, 6 p.m.

Bank/Franklin Street between 9th and 14th Streets

9th Street between Main and Broad Streets

Grace Street between 8th and 9th Streets

Franklin Street between 8th and 9th Streets

12th Street between Main and Bank Streets

13th/Governor Street between Main and Bank Streets

Saturday, January 13, 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grace Street between Jefferson Street and 8 th Streets

Streets Franklin Street between Jefferson Street and 8 th Streets

Streets Jefferson Street between Main and Grace Streets

Adams Street between Main and Grace Streets

Foushee Street between Main and Grace Streets

1 st Street between Main and Grace Streets

Street between Main and Grace Streets 2 nd Street between Main and Grace Streets

Street between Main and Grace Streets 3 rd Street between Main and Grace Streets

Street between Main and Grace Streets 4 th Street between Main and Grace Streets

Street between Main and Grace Streets 5 th Street between Main and Grace Streets

Street between Main and Grace Streets 6 th Street between Franklin and Grace Streets

Street between Franklin and Grace Streets 7 th Street between Franklin and Grace Streets

Street between Franklin and Grace Streets 8th Street between Main and Grace Streets

Macenka says if you’re planning to come downtown Saturday, leave early and be informed.

“So we just ask everyone to take a deep breath, exhale slowly, and be patient,” said Macenka.

