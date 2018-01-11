Bill banning state funds for animal research gets first look

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the General Assembly session gets underway, one of the first pieces of legislation lawmakers will consider is a bill to prohibit the use of state funds for any medical research harming dogs or cats.

The Senate Committee on Agriculture will take up the legislation Thursday afternoon.

Republican lawmakers introduced the bill after 8News exposed Virginia was partly providing financial support for deadly dog research at McGuire VA hospital.

The VA says the dog experiments could lead to medical breakthroughs.

Sources told 8News the bill is expected to pass overwhelmingly in the committee.

