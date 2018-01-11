Arrest made after man found murdered on Hopewell sidewalk

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old Hopewell man.

Police said Willie Earl Cromartie was found lying motionless on the sidewalk outside of an apartment complex along Warren Avenue on Tuesday, January 9. Family members who were there when the shooting took place told 8News Cromartie was shot in the head following a verbal altercation.

Security images captured photos of the suspect and getaway vehicle, and on Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Randolph Len Taylor of Petersburg in Colonial Heights. He was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“With help from the community, tips to the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers program and relentless follow-up by detectives, the offender was identified and warrants of arrest were secured,” Hopewell Police said in a release.

