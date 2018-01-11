3 arrested after multiple people stabbed over drug-related incident in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies say three people have been arrested involving last Thursday’s drug-related incident that led to several people being stabbed in Stafford County.

A Stafford deputy initially responded to reports of a stabbing victim arriving at the Patient First clinic located at 60 Prosperity Lane. The sheriff’s office says the victim had multiple knife wounds to the upper body and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. At the same time, two other victims involved in the incident arrived at Stafford Hospital Center with knife wounds.

Deputies later learned that an altercation broke out in the area of Democracy Circle as the result of a drug-related incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victims were attacked by three suspects — Austin Edwards, 20; Devin Edwards, 20; and Kseniya Tolstopyatova, 20.

The three suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. They received several charges including aggravated malicious wounding.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

