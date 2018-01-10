Weigh in on safety along the Virginia Capital Trail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to improve safety for pedestrians along the Virginia Capital Trail and is inviting residents to weigh in.

VDOT will hold a public meeting on a proposal to improve the Route 5 corridor in Henrico County. Proposed enhancements will improve safety and operations where Virginia Capital Trail users interact with vehicular traffic at roadway intersections, private drives, and commercial entrances. There are 23 locations under consideration for enhancements.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Varina Library, located at 1875 New Market Rd., Henrico, VA 23231. This meeting will provide an opportunity for individuals, businesses or organizations to give VDOT input on the project.

Comments about the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or until January 26 by mailing them to Winston Phillips, project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002. Comments can also be emailed to winston.phillips@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Virginia Capital Trail pedestrian safety project comments” in the subject line.

