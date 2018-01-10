Waterline break in Petersburg causes new boil water notice

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is still working to assess what is needed to repair the waterline break at the intersection of Washington and Monument.

The city issued a statement Wednesday about the break.

“Public Utilities has adhered to the appropriate safety measures for those in that area,” the statement said. “There is a boil water notice for the Intersection of Bank Street and Washington Street, East to the City Limits and the Intersection of Washington Street and Bank Street, South to Seige Road.”

Petersburg officials said for residents to keep checking the city’s website for updates.

The repairs at Washington and Monument are estimated to be completed over the weekend.

The break caused Robert E. Lee Elementary School to be closed Wednesday because of no running water at the school.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.