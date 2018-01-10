Wanted suspect arrested after assaulting hotel employees in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted for several charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, was arrested last month after he allegedly assaulted several employees at a hotel in Stafford County.

The alleged assaults occurred on December 28 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Jefferson Davis Highway. Deputies responded after a caller reported that several members of the cleaning crew had been assaulted by a hotel guest.

One of the victims said the suspect, who was later identified as 18-year-old Lazarus David Wilson, was screaming and banging on a door in attempt to get into the room. When Wilson asked for help getting into the room, the victim told him he had to go the front desk to get a key. When the victim tried to use his radio to notify the front desk of the disturbance, the suspect allegedly grabbed the radio and repeatedly hit the victim in the face.

The responding deputy observed the victim had several cuts on his face and that his nose was swollen and bleeding. The victim’s shirt was also ripped from the collar down.

It was also reported that the suspect chased two other cleaning staff members down a hallway.

It was later discovered that Wilson was wanted out of Prince William County and Stafford County on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana and destruction of property.

Wilson was located walking southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway. After being taken into custody, he then provided false identification to the arresting officer.

Wilson is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, providing false identification to law enforcement and identity theft to avoid arrest. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.