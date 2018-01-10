Virginia Tech’s Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds declare for the NFL Draft.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fromer Virginia Tech Hokies and brother, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds, have officially declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday. The Edmunds brothers have decided to forego their final season of eligibility with the Hokies, in hopes to join their oldest brother, Trey Edmunds, who currently plays for the Saints, in the NFL.

Tremaine, a true junior this past season, earned his third-team, All-America honors from the Associated Press and is currently number 14 on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s draft board. Terrell, on the other hand, made the move to free safety this year, capturing his third team All-ACC honors, despite missing the final three games after undergoing shoulder surgery.