Richmond man dead after vehicle runs of I-295 into overpass

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead in Hanover County after his vehicle ran off the road and into an overpass along I-295 North.

Police said the crash happened at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Chamberlayne Road.

State Police who are investigating the crash said that a 64-year-old man from Richmond was traveling north on I-295 in the left lane when the vehicle veered off road to the left, hitting the CSX overpass.

Police said the man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

