Richmond man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2016 ‘mansion party’ shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old Richmond man was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for his part in a double murder that happened at an illegal house party in Chesterfield County in Sept. 2016.

Two men were killed at the “mansion party” that took place at an upscale residential building that was still under construction: Duval Turner, 22, of Richmond and Marc Starkes, 24, of Amelia County.

Devin Taylor was found guilty of four of five charges, including the 2nd-degree murder of Turner and involuntary manslaughter of Starkes. He was also found guilty of using a firearm in the murder and unlawful shooting into an occupied dwelling.

8News reporter Mark Tenia was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. He said the jury took over five hours to deliberate before reaching a verdict.

Jurors will now hear more evidence to decide Taylor’s punishment.

The prosecution called Turner’s parents to testify Wednesday after the verdict.

While on the stand his father said he works six days a week to keep his mind off his son’s murder and that his “life is in shambles.” His mother said she lost a best friend as well as a son when he died.

Taylor is one of four people who is charged in relation to the incident which happened in September 2016 at an upscale housing development in Chesterfield County. Initially, three others were arrested before police decided to drop charges.

The remaining suspects charged in relation to the investigation are Djion C. Bowles of Richmond, Kendric R. Hill of Chesterfield, Tevon J. Todd of Chesterfield and Karheem Graham-Lutchman.

