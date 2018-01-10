Richmond-based electronics retailer Circuit City announces plans to relaunch web store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond-based electronics retailer Circuit City recently announced plans to reopen as an online retailer one decade after they declared bankruptcy.

The new Circuit City website will relaunch on Feb.15. The business has plans to open kiosks and stores within stores, according to the company’s CEO Ronny Schmoel.

Eventually, the company hopes to relaunch full stores.

In a news briefing at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Schmoel said the website will include a melding of e-commerce, social networking and interactive exploration of how products work.

Schmoel said the new shopping experience will “allow the products to find the consumers” as they explore the website.

The company will also offer in-home installations with purchases.

The once mighty tech company filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and began closing stores that same year. By 2012, the company had effectively ceased to exist.

