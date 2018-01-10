Power pole crushes car in early morning crash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A driver crashed into a power pole on Westwood Avenue, knocking out power in the area early Wednesday morning.

Henrico County Police say they got the call at 2:11 for a crash on Westwood Avenue near Broad Street.

A 21-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when he slammed into a power pole. Police say the pole is destroyed and crushed the hood of the car.

The driver tells 8News reporter Talya Cunningham that there was a total of four people in the car at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver was complaining of neck pain but no one was taken to the hospital.

At one point, Dominion Energy was reporting nearly 900 customers in Richmond and Henrico were without power. That number has decreased as crews work on repairs.

Dominion Energy is expected to be on scene until about noon.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.