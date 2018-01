HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing puppy that was found by Henrico Police has been reunited with his owners.

Police say they found 8-month-old pup Dew on Tuesday. As he waited to be reunited with his owners, he got to ride along with officers in their police car.

Officers say the pup was very “excited” to be back with his owners Wednesday morning.

