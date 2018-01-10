Man foregoes pants to raise money for dog shelters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – So many dogs are left out in the cold during the winter months according to officials.

At least three froze to death in Franklin County during the recent cold snap. A Mount Vernon man is shining a light on the issue in a unique way.

Dog kennel owner Jeff Campbell says he will wear only shorts for the rest of the winter. In addition to raising awareness for dogs, he also is raising money for them. Campbell said he’s raised more than $1,800 dollars for the humane society, and the animal shelter in Knox County so far.

“I can go in and warm up if in need to. I have the choice, and the dogs don’t. If you’re tied to a tree you have no choice,” said Campbell.

Tap here if you are interested in donating. Campbell also encourages you to donate directly to the shelters, or volunteer.

