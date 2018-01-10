Louisa County High School Announces New Coach for 2018 Season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County High School administrators announced Will Patrick as the next head coach of the Louisa Lions. Coach Patrick will take over one of the most consistent and competitive programs in

the state. Louisa finished the 2017 season with a 14-1 record, setting a school record for wins in a season and earning the State Runner-Up Trophy for Class 4. As a program, the Lions have won the Jefferson District Title five times since 2003. Nine members of the 2017 squad were named to Scrimmage Play’s 2017 All-District Team.

Advertisement