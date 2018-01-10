Lost Henrico County dog ‘Dew’ reunited with family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police say the dog found wandering Tuesday afternoon was reunited with his family.

Police initially tweeted that they found 8-month-old ‘Dew’ by himself. An officer picked up the lost pup and took him to the Henrico Animal Shelter.

Police later tweeted Wednesday morning that Dew was reunited with his family and was “very excited to see them that he couldn’t sit still.”

GREAT NEWS!! We are very happy to report the 8 month old pup 'Dew' has been reunited with his humans! He was VERY excited to see them. He told them about his adventures, his ride-along and the officer letting him make the siren sound of the window (dogs love doing that) #goodnews pic.twitter.com/57Vct2sr0l — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 10, 2018

The tweet goes on to saying, “No doubt [Dew] was telling them about his adventures, his ride-along and the officer letting him make the siren sound of the window (dogs love doing that).”

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.