Kroger ice cream bars recalled for Listeria concerns

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WATE) – Several grocery store chains are recalling ice cream bars that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The bars were manufactured by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation between January 1 and December 31 of last year. The bars have sell by dates of January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

The company says routine testing found Listeria in a few ice cream bar samples. They say there is no evidence of contamination before October 31, but the company extended the recall back to January 1 as a precaution.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have bought these ice cream bars are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

They were sold at various stores under various brand names. For example, ice cream bars sold at Kroger were under the Kroger Arctic Blasters brand name.

The following stores and brands are included in the recall:

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand
Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger
ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne
Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair
Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne
BJ’s Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express
Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite
Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street
Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger
Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne
Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater
Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol
Frys Kroger Tops Tops
Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club
Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge
Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan
Jewel Lucerne Various Greens
King Soopers Kroger Various Hood
Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge
Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value
Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis
Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie