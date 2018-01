APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe is delivering his final State of the Commonwealth address in front of Virginia’s General Assembly.

McAuliffe will leave office this weekend to make space for Gov.-elect Ralph North who will be sworn in at that time.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.