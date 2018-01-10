Gov. McAuliffe: Deal reached to extend I-95 Express Lanes south to Fredericksburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Plans are moving forward to extend the I-95 Express Lanes in northern Virginia south to Fredericksburg.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth has accepted a proposal from Transurban to build the 95 Express Lanes 10 miles south of Route 17 in Fredericksburg. The deal will also fund the Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

This project is a part of the Atlantic Gateway initiative to improve travel along the 95 corridor.

McAuliffe, who will pass off his duties to Governor-elect Ralph Northam on Saturday, said he made a commitment four years ago when he took office to ‘radically change how we do transportation in Virginia.’

“Virginians spent $300 million on the U.S. Route 460 project that was never built, because state officials negotiated a poor contract,” McAuliffe said in a release. “Today, I am pleased to announce the Commonwealth has accepted a proposal from Transurban to build the 95 Express Lanes extension 10 miles south of Route 17 in Fredericksburg. This deal will not require any upfront taxpayer investment for construction, and will provide $277 million by the time the express lanes are open that will be invested in the corridor to advance critical transportation projects.”

The project hopes to provide much-needed relief to one of the most congested corridors in the nation.

Construction is set to begin in Spring of 2019 with a target completion date of Fall 2022.

“This project addresses an area that traffic data company, INRIX, named ‘worst traffic hot spot’ in the nation,” Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said. “Expanding the Express Lanes 10 miles south will bring much-needed relief from the existing bottlenecks along the I-95 corridor, improve reliability for commuters and freight, enhance road safety and set up the regional economy for future growth.”

The following are key features of the project:

Ten miles of new two-lane reversible Express Lanes (with full shoulders) from the existing southern terminus at Route 610 to Route 17 North (Exit 143 to Exit 133) and approximately 1.5 miles of an additional reversible Express Lane within the existing 95 Express Lanes south of Garrisonville Road (Route 610)

New Express Lanes access points, including flyover ramps at the Route 17 terminus and Quantico area and a direct, reversible ramp connection at (Old) Courthouse Road

Seven new bridge structures:

Express Lanes mainline across Potomac Creek

Northbound general purpose (GP) lanes flyover entrance to Express Lanes north of Route 17

Northbound Express Lanes flyover exit to GP lanes and Russell Road

Southbound GP lanes flyover entrance to Express Lanes south of Russell Road

Southbound Express Lanes flyover to GP lanes and Route 17 at Southern Terminus

American Legion Road overpass (demolish and rebuild existing structure)

Truslow Road overpass (demolish and rebuild existing structure)

Interface and direct connection with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Rappahannock River Crossing – Southbound Project, including a new general-purpose lane exit ramp at Route 17

All-electronic tolling with same rules as 95 Express Lanes

For more information, including a list of upcoming public meetings and hearings, click here.

