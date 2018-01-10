Former Louisa Co. employee sentenced for sexual relations with high school student

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Louisa County high school employee was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a high school freshman.

Amanda Nasser pleaded guilty in July 2017 to four counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial relationship and 14 counts of computer solicitation of a minor.

Prosecutors say Nasser was serving as an interpreter for a child at Louisa County High School in 2016 when she made contact with numerous other students at the school. As she became familiar with the students, she gave many of them her cell phone number and also friended them on Facebook.

In September of 2016, prosecutors say Nasser exchanged hundreds of text messages with one particular student who was a freshman at the high school. Prosecutors say Nasser turned the conversation to sexual innuendo, and during the sexually explicit chats, sent nude pictures of herself to him and also solicited sex from the minor on several occasions.

After several days of texting, Nasser suggested befriending the child’s mother to gain access to him outside of a school setting. According to prosecutors, she picked him up in a full-sized van with a bed in the back several times. She admitted to having sexual intercourse with him on four separate occasions.

School leaders learned about the alleged incident, which occurred sometime between September 18-26 of 2016, after it was reported to them by students and passed the information along to authorities.

After initially denying any wrongdoing, Nasser eventually confessed to having a sexual relationship with the freshman.

Nasser pled guilty to all 18 charges she was indicted on and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 2. She faces a minimum of seven years to 230 years in prison.

“This case is very serious,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said. “Ms. Nasser is a dangerous predator who groomed and took advantage of a child. We hope this case sends a strong message that when you prey on children in Louisa County you will face severe consequences.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Loren added, “we thank the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General for investigating this case and helping bring this predator to justice.”

