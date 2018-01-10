Father accused of shaking child causing brain, neck and spine injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 1-month-old boy was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for multiple internal injuries.

Police say the child’s injuries are consistent with someone who has been shaken, causing abusive trauma.

A police report states the child suffered brain, eye, and spine injuries.

The child was in the sole care of his father, Jakob A. Mansell, 20, when the incident took place, December 29, according to police.

Mansell was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

