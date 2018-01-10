Engagement photo shoot freezes couple in winter wonderland

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The temperature didn’t get above freezing on Saturday, but that didn’t stop an East Tennessee photographer from capturing an incredible set of engagement photos.

Kellie Elmore, the owner of Kellie Elmore Creative, made the two-mile hike to Bald River Falls in Tellico Plains in 25-degree weather to take engagement photos for her friends Morgan and Josh.

“Morgan wanted these photos at the falls, but it just so happened it was frozen over and turned out to be a great picture,” Elmore told 8News affiliate station WATE.

Elmore, who has been taking professional photos since 2009, said the photos were a wedding gift for the couple.

She says aside from a little retouching and a few Photoshop effects, the shots are real.

Since posting the photos on Sunday, they have been shared more than 1,100 times.

Bald River Falls is a 90-foot waterfall located about 30 miles east of Athens in Tennessee.

