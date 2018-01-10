Connecticut woman arrested for throwing pizza at husband

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in Connecticut has been arrested after allegedly throwing pizza at her husband.

According to the Fairfield Citizen (http://bit.ly/2Di8lIP), early Sunday morning, 44-year-old Amber Llorens and her husband left the Seagrape Cafe in Fairfield in their vehicle.

Police say the pair went to Domino’s and, after getting their pizza, started arguing.

Officials say Llorens threw several slices of pizza at her husband.

Llorens has been charged with Disorderly Conduct.

