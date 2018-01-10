Colonial Heights mother charged with murdering infant daughter

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights mother was charged Tuesday with murdering her baby girl back in September.

Colonial Heights Police, along with Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, responded to the 100 block of Lakeview Park Road on Sept. 2 for the report of a 24-day-old infant who was having difficulty breathing.

Authorities say the first officer on scene started CPR, and the infant was transported by Colonial Heights Fire and EMS to VCU Medical Center, where she died the following day.

After detectives further investigated, indictments were issued for the baby’s mother, 30-year-old Sade Danyell Evans, for one charge of murder and one charge of felony child neglect.

Evans was transported to Riverside Regional Jail with no bond pending her next court date on Jan. 16 in Colonial Heights Circuit Court.

