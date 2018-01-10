Armed robbers raid Ritz Hotel in Paris, make off with goods

PARIS (AP/WRIC) — French police are tracking down two men responsible for a spectacular heist at one of the world’s great hotels.

Investigators say a group of five men, some of them armed, stole goods and likely jewels from the luxury Ritz Hotel in Paris.

The French TV station BFM said that 4.7 million euros ($5.64 million) worth of jewels were taken. Authorities will only admit the value was an “important sum.”

A police official says that no one was injured in the heist that happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer said that three robbers were arrested and the other two got away.

The officer wouldn’t confirm reports that jewels were stolen from a hotel shop — or that the robbers were armed with hatchets. The officer couldn’t be named due to police rules.

